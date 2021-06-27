Credit Suisse AG Purchases 555,243 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,243 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.62% of Denali Therapeutics worth $111,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $925,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.71 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.78. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $6,639,492.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $103,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,628 shares of company stock valued at $16,690,472 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

