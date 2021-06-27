Credit Suisse Group Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $70.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.95.

NYSE COP opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of -408.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 536.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,652 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

