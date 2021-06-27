Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) PT Raised to GBX 420 at Barclays

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Crest Nicholson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 372.22 ($4.86).

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 411.80 ($5.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.05. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,300.67.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

