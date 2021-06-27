Critical Contrast: Alvarion (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) versus Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Alvarion (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Alvarion alerts:

This table compares Alvarion and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvarion N/A N/A N/A Sunworks -44.15% -44.58% -28.40%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alvarion and Sunworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvarion 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunworks 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sunworks has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 27.01%. Given Sunworks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Alvarion.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alvarion and Sunworks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvarion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sunworks $37.91 million 7.82 -$15.94 million N/A N/A

Alvarion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunworks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.8% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Alvarion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sunworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Alvarion has a beta of -3.02, meaning that its stock price is 402% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Alvarion Company Profile

Alvarion Ltd. provides autonomous Wi-Fi network products worldwide. The company designs solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, and connected campuses and events. It offers BreezeACCESS, a wireless broadband access solution for license-exempt frequencies; BreezeMAX Extreme, a WiMAX 16e wireless broadband technology; BreezeNET, a point-to-point and point-to-multipoint networking solution for connecting buildings, campuses, industrial zones, and remote sites; and BreezeULTRA, a family of wireless broadband products that operate in the 4.9Â-5.9 GHz unlicensed frequency band. The company also provides WBS and WBSn, which are carrier-grade outdoor Wi-Fi base stations; WBSac, a carrier-grade Wi-Fi solution for buildings, workplaces, universities, schools, hospitals, hotels, and large stores; Arena Controller, a Wi-Fi cloud controller that acts as mediation device between the operator's control core and the Wi-Fi infrastructure; and Star Management Suite, a set of carrier-class tools, which support the wireless broadband life-cycle – from initial installation to full service provision, and ongoing maintenance and support activities. It serves carriers, local governments, and hospitality sectors. The company was formerly known as BreezeCOM Ltd. and changed its name to Alvarion Ltd. as result of merger with Floware Wireless Systems Ltd. in August 2001. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Alvarion Ltd. is a subsidiary of SuperCom Ltd.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects. In addition, it offers a range of installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alvarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.