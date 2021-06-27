Critical Review: GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) & Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) and GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Waste Management has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GFL Environmental has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Waste Management pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. GFL Environmental pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Waste Management pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GFL Environmental pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Waste Management has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and GFL Environmental has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Waste Management and GFL Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waste Management 9.97% 24.44% 6.44% GFL Environmental -21.35% 1.50% 0.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Waste Management and GFL Environmental, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waste Management 2 5 6 0 2.31 GFL Environmental 0 3 8 0 2.73

Waste Management currently has a consensus target price of $129.77, indicating a potential downside of 6.71%. GFL Environmental has a consensus target price of $36.06, indicating a potential upside of 12.67%. Given GFL Environmental’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GFL Environmental is more favorable than Waste Management.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waste Management and GFL Environmental’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waste Management $15.22 billion 3.86 $1.50 billion $4.03 34.52 GFL Environmental $3.22 billion 3.25 -$742.69 million $0.13 246.15

Waste Management has higher revenue and earnings than GFL Environmental. Waste Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GFL Environmental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Waste Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of GFL Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Waste Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Waste Management beats GFL Environmental on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or operated 263 solid waste landfills; 5 secure hazardous waste landfills; 103 MRFs; and 348 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services; recycling brokerage services, such as managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services related with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services comprising full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc. and changed its name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998. Waste Management, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Houston, Texas.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc. operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers. The company's infrastructure and soil remediation business line provides remediation of contaminated soils, as well as complementary services, including civil, demolition, and excavation and shoring services. Its liquid waste management business collects, manages, transports, processes, and disposes of a range of industrial and commercial liquid wastes, as well as resells liquid waste products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

