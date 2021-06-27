Critical Review: Lordstown Motors (RIDE) vs. Its Competitors

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lordstown Motors to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lordstown Motors and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A -$124.05 million -10.58 Lordstown Motors Competitors $52.25 billion $1.85 billion 38.66

Lordstown Motors’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors’ rivals have a beta of 1.47, meaning that their average stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lordstown Motors and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 5 3 1 0 1.56 Lordstown Motors Competitors 920 2289 2607 148 2.33

Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus target price of $14.11, indicating a potential upside of 28.28%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 4.94%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -49.53% -31.46% Lordstown Motors Competitors -421.70% 2.32% -0.12%

Summary

Lordstown Motors rivals beat Lordstown Motors on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

