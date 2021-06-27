Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Crocs by 916.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of CROX stock opened at $114.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.82. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $117.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. Crocs’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.