Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Trading Up 146.7% This Week

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 155.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $7.24 and $75,335.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded up 146.7% against the dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00051640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.55 or 0.00587842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00037257 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

CVA is a coin. It was first traded on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,700,000 coins. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

