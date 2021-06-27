CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CSLLY. Macquarie lowered shares of CSL from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CSL from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.00.

OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $108.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.58. CSL has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $117.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

