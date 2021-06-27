CSX Stock to Split on Tuesday, June 29th (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) shares are going to split on Tuesday, June 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, June 4th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $95.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.40. CSX has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.68.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $50,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,859.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

