Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cummins by 66.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,715,000 after purchasing an additional 246,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,353,000 after purchasing an additional 226,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,066. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.05 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

