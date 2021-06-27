Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will report earnings per share of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. Curtiss-Wright posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%.

Shares of CW stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $122.08. 364,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.62. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $133.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $1,366,533.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,364,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,017,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,467,000 after acquiring an additional 379,419 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,843,000 after acquiring an additional 186,097 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,181,000 after acquiring an additional 153,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

