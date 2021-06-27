Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will report earnings per share of $2.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the highest is $2.14. Danaher posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.79 to $9.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $9.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.93.

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,999,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,567. The company has a market capitalization of $190.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.91. Danaher has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $270.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 33,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $1,463,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

