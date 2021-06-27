Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Danaher by 16.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.56. 3,999,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,567. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.91. The firm has a market cap of $190.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.25 and a fifty-two week high of $270.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.93.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

