Datamine FLUX Price Down 33.7% Over Last Week (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001266 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $244,611.45 and approximately $2,089.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00044545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00166182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00092651 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,075.51 or 1.00435842 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 586,712 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

