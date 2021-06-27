Davis Selected Advisers Has $995.80 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,577 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.4% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $995,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,401.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,316.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,630.08 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.