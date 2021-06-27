Decentraland Trading Down 23.2% This Week (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 27th. During the last week, Decentraland has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001402 BTC on major exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $735.59 million and $27.25 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00051222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.77 or 0.00580566 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00036657 BTC.

About Decentraland

MANA is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland's total supply is 2,194,280,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,580,390,721 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

