Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells $117,852.84 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $117,852.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vicki L. Sato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $108,906.42.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $103,541.90.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 324.71 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

