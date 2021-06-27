Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €85.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €85.00 ($100.00) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PUM. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €100.30 ($118.00) price target on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €98.31 ($115.66).

ETR:PUM opened at €98.64 ($116.05) on Friday. Puma has a one year low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a one year high of €97.36 ($114.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion and a PE ratio of 97.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €91.72.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

