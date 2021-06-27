Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target to $67.00

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FUL. Citigroup lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $70.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $393,952.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,824.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,434,253.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,639. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.