Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,402,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $19,376,106.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $152.21 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

