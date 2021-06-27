DigixDAO (DGD) Price Tops $353.90 on Top Exchanges

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $32.02 million and $56,985.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $353.90 or 0.01066150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00092361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00051253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DGD is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 90,482 coins. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

DigixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.