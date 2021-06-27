Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DNHBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dnb Asa from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised shares of Dnb Asa to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Dnb Asa to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Dnb Asa stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.54. Dnb Asa has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

