Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNHBY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Dnb Asa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Dnb Asa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Dnb Asa to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dnb Asa to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Dnb Asa alerts:

OTCMKTS:DNHBY opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.54. Dnb Asa has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.