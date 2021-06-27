DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Position Increased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.36.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $279.20 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.22 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.52, a PEG ratio of 98.85 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.