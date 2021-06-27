DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.65.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.52, a PEG ratio of 98.85 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $164.22 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.28.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

