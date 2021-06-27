Donut (DONUT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $74,107.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 27th. Donut has a market cap of $611,858.91 and approximately $74,107.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Donut has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00043693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00101583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00160784 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,168.87 or 0.99769646 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.