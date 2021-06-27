DPRating Price Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $482,777.95 and $37,171.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DPRating has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00052679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00020261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.81 or 0.00590167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00038728 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

