DragonVein (DVC) Price Down 4.9% This Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,746.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.91 or 0.01376987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00386546 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00080504 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004057 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,082,170 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.