DSM Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,548,000 after acquiring an additional 892,816 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY opened at $102.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $104.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

