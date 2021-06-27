DSM Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

DSM Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 745,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises about 1.5% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $137,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,047.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 137,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 7,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $242.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $243.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.43.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

