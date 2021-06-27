Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth $200,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FELE. DA Davidson upped their price target on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $487,920.00. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.