Duality Advisers LP Buys New Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ARES opened at $62.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.41. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

