Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 4,365 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,256,000 after acquiring an additional 37,630 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.81.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $195.72 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.