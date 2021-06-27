Duality Advisers LP Cuts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,929 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC opened at $139.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.70. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $141.40. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.