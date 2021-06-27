Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PMT shares. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

