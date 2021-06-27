Duality Advisers LP Sells 3,204 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 26.7% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

AMWD stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $68.81 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.27.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.20.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

