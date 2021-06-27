Duality Advisers LP Sells 3,401 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of PRA Group worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PRA Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PRA Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 620,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in PRA Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,196,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,345,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,341,000 after buying an additional 58,536 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 54.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 29,334 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,911 shares of company stock valued at $646,593. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRA Group stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.43. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. PRA Group’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

