DubaiCoin Trading 1,027.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00042243 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018095 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006087 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003203 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

