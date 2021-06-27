Dusk Network Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $40.81 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

