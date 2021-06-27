Dvision Network Price Tops $0.23 (DVI)

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Dvision Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000693 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dvision Network has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dvision Network has a market cap of $47.71 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Dvision Network Coin Trading

