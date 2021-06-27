DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €40.77 ($47.97).

DWS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.30 ($48.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €38.48 ($45.27) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.01. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 52 week high of €41.48 ($48.80). The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

