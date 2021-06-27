DXdao (DXD) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One DXdao coin can now be bought for approximately $244.43 or 0.00743195 BTC on major exchanges. DXdao has a market cap of $12.06 million and $366,074.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DXdao has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.07 or 0.00240404 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

