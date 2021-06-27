DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Trading Up 4.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $34.15 and last traded at $34.11. Approximately 832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 101,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

Specifically, CEO David R. Little acquired 30,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.67 per share, with a total value of $860,702.07. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,878,412.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $632.01 million, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $245.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,634.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

