Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $2.21 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,206,000 after acquiring an additional 569,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after buying an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,878,000. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,301,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,695,000 after purchasing an additional 220,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,380 shares of company stock valued at $39,265,186. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.10. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

