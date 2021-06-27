Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet comprises approximately 0.3% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $132,707.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,867 shares of company stock worth $340,431 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLLI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

OLLI opened at $88.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

