Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $2.63 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMC opened at $80.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.11. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

