DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for adidas (FRA:ADS)

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €315.00 ($370.59) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €302.19 ($355.51).

ADS stock opened at €311.35 ($366.29) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €285.30. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

