E-L Financial Co. Limited (ELF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.50 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from E-L Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

Shares of TSE:ELF opened at C$940.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$948.02. E-L Financial has a 52-week low of C$650.00 and a 52-week high of C$989.99.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported C$114.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$111.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that E-L Financial will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and limited partnership and other private companies.

