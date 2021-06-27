Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) CEO Sells $71,219.29 in Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $53.01 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $665.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 239,273 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

